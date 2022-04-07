Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia, these 7 hot and sexy actresses, models turned cricketer wives, girlfriends

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 12:09 AM IST

    With the IPL season underway, take a look at these 7 hot and sexy actresses and models who are now wives or rumoured girlfriends of Indian cricketers.

    Image: Anushka Sharma, Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Sports and Showbiz are two completely different worlds, yet they cross paths with each other when it comes to relationships or marriages. It is no surprise that many Indian (and international) cricketers have been married to actresses or models while there are also those (cricketers) who are rumoured to be dating either an actress or a model.

    Presently, as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is underway, teams are battling it out on the field to reach the top of the tables and then eventually make it to the finals. While the cricketers are busy with their ongoing IPL season, here is a look at seven actresses and models who are either married or rumoured girlfriends of Indian cricketers.

    Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: One of the hottest couples in sports and Bollywood is that of former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. Virat and Anushka, or Virushka, as their fans lovingly call them. Have been married for a little over four years. They also have a year-old daughter from their marriage, named Vamika.

    ALSO READ: 'Ufff too hot': Virat Kohli drools over wife Anushka in their super glam new photos

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan: The former Miss India 2017 finalist Aditi Hundia and Mumbai Indians’ cricketer Ishan Kishan are rumoured to be a thing. Although the two have not yet made their rumoured relationship official, they have indulged in a few PDA moments on social media.

    ALSO READ: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

    Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: The Lucknow Super Giants team is led by cricketer KL Rahul who is in a relationship with Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty. The two young stars from their respective fields have indulged in quite a few ODA moments on social media. They have also done a few photoshoots together for some brands, the recent one being for a sports brand.

    Image: Natasa Stakovic/Instagram

    Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya: Another hot couple from the cricket and showbiz world is of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. While Natasa has done popular dance numbers in Bollywood, Hardik is the skipper for Gujarat Titans. Their son, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020.

    Image: Hazel Keech/Instagram

    Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh: This couple is undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples. In the past, Yuvraj Singh was linked to a few Bollywood ladies before he tied the knot with Hazel Keech. The former cricketer and his actor wife, who got married in 2016, became proud parents to a baby boy in January this year.

    Image: Geeta Basra/Instagram

    Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh: Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh got into wedlock with Bollywood actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015. The couple is blessed with a six-year-old daughter and a nine-month-old son.

    Image: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram

    Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan: Chak De India girl Sagarika Ghatge married Zahir Khan in November 2017. The Mumbai Indians’ director of cricket operations dated Sagarika for a while before tying the knot. For the unversed, Sagarika hails from the Maratha Princely State of Kagal in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details RBA

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details

    RRR box office collection Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore RBA

    RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    Watch Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan Yash's KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Watch: Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

    Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out RBA

    Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding 'Not Legal': Here's what we know RBA

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding 'Not Legal': Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins blitz hands Kolkata Knight Riders memorable win over Mumbai Indians; fans awestruck-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Cummins blitz hands Kolkata memorable win over Mumbai; fans awestruck

    Wedding album out: Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker share their marriage photos RBA

    Wedding album out: Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker share their marriage photos

    Govt denies reports of first Covid XE case in India, says present evidence does not suggest new variant-dnm

    Govt denies reports of first Covid ‘XE’ case in India, says present evidence does not suggest new variant

    Skin care: Beat the heat with these mint face packs to fight skin problems-dnm

    Skin care: Beat the heat with these mint face packs to fight skin problems

    Explained Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Explained: Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon