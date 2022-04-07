Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia, these 7 hot and sexy actresses, models turned cricketer wives, girlfriends

With the IPL season underway, take a look at these 7 hot and sexy actresses and models who are now wives or rumoured girlfriends of Indian cricketers.

Image: Anushka Sharma, Aditi Hundia/Instagram

Sports and Showbiz are two completely different worlds, yet they cross paths with each other when it comes to relationships or marriages. It is no surprise that many Indian (and international) cricketers have been married to actresses or models while there are also those (cricketers) who are rumoured to be dating either an actress or a model. Presently, as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is underway, teams are battling it out on the field to reach the top of the tables and then eventually make it to the finals. While the cricketers are busy with their ongoing IPL season, here is a look at seven actresses and models who are either married or rumoured girlfriends of Indian cricketers.

Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: One of the hottest couples in sports and Bollywood is that of former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. Virat and Anushka, or Virushka, as their fans lovingly call them. Have been married for a little over four years. They also have a year-old daughter from their marriage, named Vamika. ALSO READ: 'Ufff too hot': Virat Kohli drools over wife Anushka in their super glam new photos

Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan: The former Miss India 2017 finalist Aditi Hundia and Mumbai Indians’ cricketer Ishan Kishan are rumoured to be a thing. Although the two have not yet made their rumoured relationship official, they have indulged in a few PDA moments on social media. ALSO READ: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: The Lucknow Super Giants team is led by cricketer KL Rahul who is in a relationship with Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty. The two young stars from their respective fields have indulged in quite a few ODA moments on social media. They have also done a few photoshoots together for some brands, the recent one being for a sports brand.

Image: Natasa Stakovic/Instagram

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya: Another hot couple from the cricket and showbiz world is of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. While Natasa has done popular dance numbers in Bollywood, Hardik is the skipper for Gujarat Titans. Their son, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020.

Image: Hazel Keech/Instagram

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh: This couple is undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples. In the past, Yuvraj Singh was linked to a few Bollywood ladies before he tied the knot with Hazel Keech. The former cricketer and his actor wife, who got married in 2016, became proud parents to a baby boy in January this year.

Image: Geeta Basra/Instagram

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh: Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh got into wedlock with Bollywood actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015. The couple is blessed with a six-year-old daughter and a nine-month-old son.

Image: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram