9 HOT pictures: Malaika Arora dons backless-sexy gown; check it NOW

In Malaika Arora's most recent picture shoot, the diva oozes sexuality. The diva raises the temperature while wearing a seductive backless dress. Check out her gorgeous images.



Malaika Arora is the one Bollywood diva who always wows the audience with her too-hot-to-handle good looks. Malika raises the heat every time she is sighted in public or posts a photo to her social media accounts, whether it be during her morning walks, trips to her restaurant, or party ensembles. With her most recent picture session, Malaika Arora is once again igniting the internet, and believe it or not, she looks simply lovely.

Malaika Arora published a few photos of herself posing in a backless golden gown on her official Instagram account on Thursday, June 16.

She accessorised her appearance with a couple bracelets, a ring finger, and little makeup. Malaika stated that fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani had styled her in the description of her photo.

Fans and friends are undoubtedly blown away by Malaika Arora's hottest-ever appearance. Fire emojis are overrun in her post's comment box.

Some of the terms used by internet users to describe Malaika's appearance are gorgeous, prettiest, and sexiest. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika's best friend, also playfully remarked, "Who you lookin' attt?" and added a red heart emoji.

Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a time now, according to personal information. In 2019, they formally announced their union. Recently, there have also been rumours that Malaika and Arjun intend to wed shortly.

Arjun, however, responded to it in a mysterious manner and posted a message on his Instagram stories about how others appear to know more about his life than he does. He commented, "I love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do.

Malaika, meantime, is getting ready to publish her first book on nutrition and become an author. The actress will discuss how to learn the discipline of eating healthy food and nutrition as well as how to balance it with one's fitness objectives in her book.