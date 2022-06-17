Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, who scored more on the hotness meter in that sexy black dress?

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan opted to wear a revealing cut-out dress for an evening and we are not able to decided who looked sexier in it.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are two of the hottest actresses of the young generation. Both have done a number of films so far but have a massive fan following across the country. Janhvi and Sara are not only colleagues but also very thick friends in the real life. They have taken vacations together and also complement each other on social media, and otherwise. These two young ladies of the Hindi film industry often set the internet on fire with their sizzling pictures. And it happened once again when both of them decided to wear black for an event on Thursday evening.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were seen attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Both the actresses wore something similar but also different at the same time. They opted for a black cut-out revealing dress for the evening. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor rocks a denim jacket in these dreamy pictures

Janhvi Kapoor’s black dress had a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. It also came with side cuts and a deep back that revealed her skin. And more drama was added to her look with the thigh-high slit as she flaunted her leg. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor, which sister looked hotter in a slit gown?

Sara Ali Khan’s black dress was sort of similar to that of Janhvi Kapoor’s. However, it was more revealing than that of Janhvi. Sara’s dress came with a bikini front and a sheer fabric that showed off her midriff. She also put ample of her cleavage on display along with a risky slit.