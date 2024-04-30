Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Outrage sparks in Karnataka against NDA for fielding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse case

    Outrage spreads nationwide over MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged involvement in the "Hassan pen drive case" of sexual abuse. Protests erupt in Karnataka, including at HD Kumaraswamy's residence, demanding Revanna's arrest. Social media amplifies calls for action, with Congress leaders condemning JDS and BJP's response. HD Kumaraswamy and PM Modi face criticism.

    Outrage sparks in Karnataka against NDA for fielding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Outrage has erupted across the nation as citizens express their indignation over the alleged involvement of MP Prajwal Revanna from the JDS in a case of sexual abuse. The incident, widely known as the "Hassan pen drive case," has stirred nationwide protests, with demands for justice reverberating from Hassan to Bengaluru and beyond.

    Protesters gathered in various parts of Karnataka, including in front of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru. NSUI activists vehemently demanded the arrest of MP Prajwal Revanna as investigations into the sexual assault case intensified. Effigies of Prajwal were set ablaze, symbolizing the public's frustration and demand for accountability.

    Sex videos allegedly used for blackmail by Deve Gowda's grandson, BJP leader's shocking revelation

    The outcry has extended beyond physical protests to the digital realm, with social media platforms becoming battlegrounds for voicing discontent. Twitter, Facebook, and other social networks have been flooded with posts condemning Prajwal Revanna and the JDS. Users are calling for swift and decisive action against the MP, asserting that such behaviour is disgraceful and warrants expulsion from the political party.

    Karnataka JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, father booked for 'sexual harassment, stalking'; check details

    Adding fuel to the fire, Congress leaders have joined the chorus of criticism, lambasting both the JDS and BJP for their perceived inaction. They have called upon BJP leaders to clarify their stance on the Prajwal Revanna case, highlighting the need for accountability across party lines. Mahila Congress National President Alka Lamba has accused Prajwal Revanna of unprecedented violence against women, alleging that he acted with impunity due to perceived political protection.

    Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remarks have also drawn ire, with his comments about women being misled by guarantee schemes sparking controversy. Congress leader Priyank Vadra has directed criticism at Prime Minister Modi, questioning his silence on the matter despite his vocal support for women's rights.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for placing QR codes inside Namma Metro's men's washrooms as marketing strategy vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for placing QR codes inside Namma Metro's men's washrooms as marketing strategy

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Karnataka: Five Bengaluru engineering students drown in Cauvery River near Kanakapura's Sangama vkp

    Karnataka: Five Bengaluru engineering students drown in Cauvery River near Kanakapura's Sangama

    Bengaluru hits second hottest day in 50 years with 38.5c, IMD forecasts rainfall by May 2 vkp

    Bengaluru hits second hottest day in 50 years with 38.5°C, IMD predicts rainfall by May 2

    Sex videos allegedly used for blackmail by Deve Gowda's grandson, BJP leader's shocking revelation AJR

    Sex videos allegedly used for blackmail by Deve Gowda's grandson, BJP leader's shocking revelation

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Venad Express to temporarily skip halt at Ernakulam Junction for construction work from May 1 rkn

    Kerala: Venad Express to temporarily skip halt at Ernakulam Junction for construction work from May 1

    Very few people did it', Babil Khan recalls Homi Adajania made Irrfan Khan laugh during his last days ATG

    'Very few people did it', Babil Khan recalls Homi Adajania made Irrfan Khan laugh during his last days

    football ISL 2023-24: Kratky lauds Mumbai City FC's defence after sealing finals berth with win over FC Goa (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Kratky lauds Mumbai City FC's defence after sealing finals berth with win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Speculative irresponsible India dumps WaPo story naming RAW officer behind Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot

    'Speculative, irresponsible...' India dumps WaPo story naming RAW officer behind Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot

    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon