Pictures: Beyoncé flaunts her curvy-sexy body in golden gown; singer poses for British Vogue

Following a six-year musical break, Beyonce Knowles-Carter has returned to the spotlight with an iconic British Vogue picture.

Beyoncé's new album will be released on July 29, and social media is in a frenzy over it.



Renaissance, Beyoncé's latest album, will be released on July 29. Her previous studio album, Lemonade, was released six years ago, and this will be her first in that time.



The complete title of the record appears to be Renaissance – Act I, implying that the new project would be released in stages. The official news was released on all primary music streaming services' social media profiles, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music.



The 40-year-old singer, who recently released Lemonade in 2016, smouldered in front of the camera in an exquisite gold metal hooded Schiaparelli dress with a plunging neckline and showed off her fantastic proportions.

She sat in front of a crimson backdrop with the brief: 'Beyonce dials up the heat,' sporting a short jagged fringe and enormous Saturn statement earrings.



In a second photo, the musician is seen lying across a motorcycle, wearing Junya Watanabe leather and chunky Harris Reed And Roker platforms boots, with black lipstick and smoke filling the frame.



"I see a renaissance forming," the American singer suggested about working on new songs in a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar. She also mentioned feeling happy after enduring "isolation and unfairness" in the previous year. Also Read: Malaika Arora trolled for being rude to fans, but was she impolite? Watch this

