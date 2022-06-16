Pictures: Beyoncé flaunts her curvy-sexy body in golden gown; singer poses for British Vogue
Following a six-year musical break, Beyonce Knowles-Carter has returned to the spotlight with an iconic British Vogue picture.
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
Beyoncé's new album will be released on July 29, and social media is in a frenzy over it. Following a six-year musical break, Beyonce Knowles-Carter has returned to the spotlight with an iconic British Vogue picture.
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
Renaissance, Beyoncé's latest album, will be released on July 29. Her previous studio album, Lemonade, was released six years ago, and this will be her first in that time.
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
The complete title of the record appears to be Renaissance – Act I, implying that the new project would be released in stages. The official news was released on all primary music streaming services' social media profiles, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music.
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
The 40-year-old singer, who recently released Lemonade in 2016, smouldered in front of the camera in an exquisite gold metal hooded Schiaparelli dress with a plunging neckline and showed off her fantastic proportions.
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
She sat in front of a crimson backdrop with the brief: 'Beyonce dials up the heat,' sporting a short jagged fringe and enormous Saturn statement earrings.
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
In a second photo, the musician is seen lying across a motorcycle, wearing Junya Watanabe leather and chunky Harris Reed And Roker platforms boots, with black lipstick and smoke filling the frame.
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
"I see a renaissance forming," the American singer suggested about working on new songs in a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar. She also mentioned feeling happy after enduring "isolation and unfairness" in the previous year. Also Read: Malaika Arora trolled for being rude to fans, but was she impolite? Watch this
Image: Beyonce Knowles/Instagram
"I want to be a part of nourishing that escape in whatever way I can," she concluded. For the past year and a half, I've been working at the studio. It can take me a year to sift through hundreds of sounds to locate the perfect kick or snare," she says. Also Read: Sexy pictures: Esha Gupta's 7 hottest bikini pics; fans should not miss