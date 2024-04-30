Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Justin Bieber posts 'crying' selfie; insider report claims singer going through rough patch

    Justin Bieber's emotional selfie sparks concern among fans, hinting at personal struggles. Wife Hailey stands by him amidst divorce rumors

    Justin Bieber posts 'crying' selfie; insider report claims singer going through rough patch
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Justin Bieber has stirred concern among fans with a poignant social media post. The singer's latest selfie, portraying him in tears, has prompted speculation about his well-being, suggesting he might be experiencing a rough patch.

    According to reports, Bieber has been grappling with personal challenges, feeling unlike his usual self. Sources close to the pop sensation revealed to ET that he has been facing difficulties lately. Despite this, Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, has been a pillar of support, standing by him during this challenging time.

    The source emphasized the couple's commitment to each other, stating that they are dedicated to overcoming their challenges together. Hailey, in particular, has been described as doing her best to support Justin, although witnessing his struggle is understandably upsetting for her.

    The recent social media post that sparked concern among fans featured Bieber in tears, alongside images from his notable Coachella performance. Despite the lack of context provided by Bieber, his wife Hailey reassured fans with a supportive comment, dispelling worries about his well-being.

    ALSO READ: Suhana Khan to be brand ambassador of THIS popular beauty soap; read details

    In light of ongoing rumors surrounding their relationship, including speculation about a potential divorce, Justin and Hailey Bieber have consistently displayed their happiness and unity in public. Their affectionate display at Coachella, including a sweet kiss, served as a direct response to the unfounded rumors circulating online.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
