Fixed Deposit: Highest 6month to 1year FD interest rates of 24 Banks

Business
Banks and non-bank financial firms offer short-term fixed deposits (FDs). These FDs offer a number of benefits while also encouraging users to deposit funds and earn high FD rates.
They generally have a maturity duration of less than a year and provide an exceptional chance for investors to park their capital while receiving returns and keeping liquidity.
The following 24 banks provide the greatest interest rates on 6-month to one-year fixed deposits.
Bank of Baroda: 5.60% to 7.10%
Bank of India: 5.5% to 5.75%
Bank of Maharashtra: 5.10% to 6%
Canara Bank: 6.15% to 6.25%
Central Bank of India: 6.0% to 6.25%
Indian Bank: 3.85% to 7.05%
Indian Overseas Bank: 5.75%
Punjab and Sind Bank: 5.25% to 7.10%
Punjab National Bank: 6% to 7.05%
State Bank of India: 5.75% to 6%
UCO Bank: 5% to 5.50%
Union Bank of India: 4.90% to 5.75%
Axis Bank Limited: 5.75% to 6%
Bandhan Bank Limited: 4.50%
City Union Bank Limited: 6% to 6.5%
Federal Bank Limited: 5% to 6%
HDFC Bank Limited: 4.5% to 6%
ICICI Bank Limited: 4.75% to 6%
IDBI Bank Limited: 5.25% to 7.05%
Induslnd Bank Limited: 5% to 6.50%
IDFC First Bank Limited: 4.5% to 5.75%
Karnataka Bank Limited: 6.0% to 6.5%
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited: 6% to 7%
Yes Bank Limited: 5% to 6.35%.