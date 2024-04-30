Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Very few people did it', Babil Khan recalls Homi Adajania made Irrfan Khan laugh during his last days

    Babil Khan frequently expresses his profound love and admiration for his late father, Irrfan, highlighting the significant impact Irrfan had on shaping his life. He fondly reminisces about the valuable lessons he gleaned from his father, illustrating the enduring bond between them

    Bollywood lost one of its brightest stars on April 29, 2020, when Irrfan Khan succumbed to cancer after a valiant battle at the age of 53. His departure left an indelible mark on the film industry and in the hearts of fans worldwide. Renowned for his versatile performances, from the contemplative Pi Patel in 'Life Of Pi' to the endearing Rana in 'Piku,' Irrfan Khan's legacy continues to inspire. Among those deeply influenced by his brilliance is his son, Babil Khan, who has followed in his father's footsteps and showcased his acting talent in films like 'Qala' and 'The Railway Men.'

    In heartfelt tributes shared on social media, Babil often reminisces about his father's profound impact on his life. On the eve of Irrfan Khan's fourth death anniversary, Babil took to Instagram to share a poignant reflection on his father's teachings alongside director Homi Adajania. He recounted his father's belief in the power of true friendship to transcend pride, emphasizing the importance of laughter as the essence of existence.

    Homi Adajania, who directed Irrfan Khan in his final film, 'Angrezi Medium,' reciprocated the sentiment, evoking memories of the bond they shared on set. Irrfan's portrayal of Champak Bansal, a father navigating his daughter's aspirations, resonated deeply with audiences and marked a fitting finale to his illustrious career.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In his Instagram posts, Babil also cherishes his father's wisdom on the significance of laughter in life. Irrfan imparted the lesson that laughter is not just an expression of joy but a fundamental aspect of being. He urged Babil to embrace life's moments with laughter, rejecting the burden of seriousness and the pursuit of success in favor of simply living and celebrating what brings joy.

    As the fourth anniversary of Irrfan Khan's passing approached, Babil reaffirmed his commitment to honoring his father's legacy. Through heartfelt messages and cherished memories, he pledged to embody Irrfan's teachings of resilience, kindness, and unwavering hope.

