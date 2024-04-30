Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amit Shah slams Congress over doctored video, says BJP supports reservation for ST/SC, OBC (WATCH)

    Opposition parties have accused the BJP of harboring intentions to abolish reservation quotas if it secures a significant majority in the Lok Sabha elections, fueling speculation around the BJP's "abki baar 400 paar" slogan.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 30) addressed a press conference in Guwahati, Assam and strongly condemned the circulation of fake videos targeting him and other BJP leaders, attributing it to the frustration and desperation of the Congress Party. Speaking out against the spreading of such misleading content, Shah stressed that resorting to fake videos to garner public support is unacceptable in Indian politics.

    Addressing the issue of reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Shah reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to preserving these quotas. He assured that the BJP, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stands firm on retaining these reservations, dismissing any claims suggesting otherwise as baseless.

    'Told Pakistan about Balakot airstrike': PM Modi on India's 'fight from front'

    Touching upon the scandal involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and the alleged obscene videos, Shah reiterated the BJP's stance in support of women's empowerment. While acknowledging the jurisdiction of the state government in law and order matters, he stressed the need for prompt action from the concerned authorities.

    Responding to queries about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidature from Amethi and Raebareli, Shah expressed uncertainty about their electoral plans, suggesting a lack of self-confidence reflected in their decision to abandon their traditional constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

    Outrage sparks against NDA for fielding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse case

