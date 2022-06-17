Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sai Pallavi? Know her net worth, salary, family, education and more

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    The migration of Kashmiri Pandits was equated by Sai Pallavi to a recent mob lynching, and the Bajrang Dal has demanded an apology from her. Let's learn more about Sai Pallavi, one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

    South actress Sai Pallavi has been accused of disparagingly about cow vigilantism and the migration of Kashmiri Pandits. Wednesday's issue started when Sai Pallavi compared a recent incident of cow vigilantism to the flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in an interview posted on a YouTube channel. Many people were offended by her remark, and since then, the actress has received a tonne of social media abuse.

    "The Kashmir Files documented the historical murder of Kashmiri Pandits. If you are viewing the situation as a religious dispute. In a recent instance, a Muslim driver who was carrying cows was assaulted and made to shout "Jai Shri Ram" as punishment. What distinguishes these two incidents—one from the past and the other from the present—then? "During the interview, she disclosed to the channel.
     

    Who is Sai Pallavi?
    Senthamara Kannan and Radha Kannan's daughter, Sai Pallavi was born on May 9, 1992, in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu. She is a fantastic dancer as well as a great actor. She has contributed to films in Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam. She has put a lot of effort into achieving her current success. For films like Premam and Fidaa, she has received several honours.

    Sai Pallavi became a doctor, did her MBBS from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. She studied at Avila Convent Matric Hr Secondary school. Sai Pallavi is a dancer as well, although she considered becoming pro. Sai Pallavi has a $4 million net worth (29 Crore), most of which came from her film career. 

     

    According to reports, Sai Pallavi's monthly income is allegedly around Rs 30lakhs and yearly, Rs 4 cr.

    Sai Pallavi has a long way to go and is still under 30. He has, however, taken part in several dancing competitions without succeeding. Also Read: Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    If she had accepted the advertising for fairness creams, her fortune might have been considerably more significant than it is today. Also Read: Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments

