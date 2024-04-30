Is Rakhi Sawant back with ex-husband Ritesh, after separation from Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know

Rakhi Sawant has already married Ritesh before marrying Adil Khan Durrani. They appeared on Bigg Boss 15 but separated ways shortly after the show's grand finale in February 2022.

Rakhi Sawant appears to have reconciled with her former spouse Ritesh despite her legal struggle with Adil Khan Durrani. The paparazzi recently photographed the two meeting in Mumbai, when Ritesh questioned Adil about spreading falsehoods about Rakhi. He even stated that the latter's declaration that Rakhi's bail application had been denied was untrue.

“He has been spreading lies. He has no evidence regarding what he said about the court’s judgment. He has saying things in media on his own,” Ritesh spoke. Rakhi also responded to Adil's suggestion that she will be imprisoned soon, saying that she is enjoying herself in India.

This comes days after Adil posted a video on his Instagram stories claiming that the Supreme Court rejected Rakhi's anticipatory release application and ordered her to report to Mumbai police in four weeks. “Iska matlab simple form mien bata du ki apko jail jana padega uske baad bail milegi (In simple words, she has to go to jail first, only then she will get the bail),” he said.

The legal struggle between Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant has been ongoing for a long time. The two were previously married, but split up last year after the Bigg Boss star made various charges against him, accusing him of having extramarital relationships. On February 7, 2023, Adil was apprehended from Rakhi's home and arrested. He was freed after serving five months in prison.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. The two appeared on Bigg Boss 15 but separated ways shortly after the show's grand finale, in February 2022.

Rakhi announced their split, saying, "Dear fans and well wishers, I just wanted to let you know that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways." After the Bigg Boss show, a lot transpired, and I was ignorant of several things that were beyond my control. We have tried to resolve our issues and make things work, but I believe it is better if we both move on peacefully and enjoy our lives individually."

“I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!” she added.

