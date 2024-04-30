Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Nomination: THESE contestants receive highest vote from housemates

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Nomination: Around nine people were nominated for this week's eviction including Abhishek Sreekumar, Nora, Rishi, Sijo, Arjun, Gabri, Jasmin, Jinto and Ansiba.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Nomination: THESE contestants receive highest vote from housemates
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 has announced the nomination list for the eighth week. Around nine people were nominated for this week's eviction. Abhishek Sreekumar, Nora, Rishi, Sijo, Arjun, Gabri, Jasmine, Jinto and Ansiba were nominated.

    Jinto and Gabri receive the highest vote from the housemates. The power team directly nominated Jasmin and Abhishek Sreekumar was nominated directly by last week's performance.

     

    Meanwhile, Gabri and Rishi left the power team due to inefficient work last week. Instead of them, Nandana and Sai, who gained entry to the power room, were safe from the nomination. 

    Abhishek Jayadeep was evicted from the show last weekend. Resmin was crowned as the new captain of the house. At the same time, the ex-contestant Ratheesh Kumar made re-entry in the house for a couple of days. The host Mohanlal stated that Ratheesh would stay in the house as an entertainer and confidant.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
