    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH)

    Renowned for his elegance, power, and leadership, Rohit Sharma stands tall as one of the finest cricketers of his generation, particularly excelling in white-ball cricket.

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma, the celebrated batsman and astute captain of the cricketing world, commemorates his 37th birthday on Tuesday. Renowned for his elegance, power, and leadership, Rohit stands tall as one of the finest cricketers of his generation, particularly excelling in white-ball cricket. His strokeplay is a spectacle to behold – a blend of class, precision, and explosive flair, coupled with an unparalleled calmness under pressure, captivating fans across the globe.

    In a heartwarming display of admiration and generosity, fans of Rohit Sharma celebrated his birthday on Tuesday by not only cutting cakes but also extending a helping hand to the less fortunate. Alongside the festivities, they organized food distribution drives, ensuring that the joyous occasion was shared with those in need. This gesture exemplifies the profound impact Rohit has on his fans, inspiring acts of kindness and compassion beyond the realm of cricket.

    The fearsome pull shot is his signature weapon, especially during the powerplay overs, but Rohit's true strength lies in his adaptability. Seamlessly transitioning into a patient accumulator in Test matches, he has earned the accolade of being a true all-format great. As Rohit embarks on another year of his illustrious career, let's delve into the remarkable journey of this modern-day cricketing icon.

    Rohit's international debut in 2007 marked the onset of a glorious career. His first significant impact came at the ICC T20 World Cup the same year, where his unbeaten 30 off just 16 balls in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan showcased his immense potential on the big stage. For the next six years, Rohit primarily featured in the middle-order until the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy proved to be a turning point. Partnering with Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order, he played a pivotal role in India's victorious campaign, showcasing a new dimension to his batting.

    The shift to an opener unleashed Rohit's true potential. In ODIs, he boasts a staggering record of 10,709 runs in 262 matches at an average of 49.12. His monumental 264 against Sri Lanka remains the highest individual score in ODI history, with 31 centuries and 55 fifties under his belt. Notably, he ranks among the top run-scorers in ODIs, only behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

    Beyond limited-overs cricket, Rohit has proven his mettle in Test matches, accumulating 4137 runs at an average of 45.46 in 59 matches. His technique and temperament have been instrumental in India's success in the longest format of the game.

    In the T20 arena, Rohit's leadership shines brightly, evidenced by his record-breaking six IPL titles as captain of the Mumbai Indians. With 6522 runs, he stands as the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL history, earning him the moniker of 'Hitman' for his ability to dismantle bowling attacks with ease.

    The 2023 ODI World Cup showcased another masterclass from Rohit, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer and reaffirming his dominance on the global stage. As he continues to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Rohit's legacy as a batting great and inspiring captain is firmly cemented. With the promise of more records, moments of brilliance, and trophies on the horizon, the cricketing world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Rohit Sharma's illustrious career, starting with the T20 World Cup as he prepares to lead India in his third ICC tournament, aiming to end the 11-year-long jinx.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
