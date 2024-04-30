Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at ISL semi-final match in Mumbai; duo takes victory lap (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's football team, Mumbai City FC, on Monday (April 29) secured a spot in the final of the ISL 2023-24 season. Ranbir and Alia are on the field celebrating their team's win.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's most popular pair, are making news for various ventures. The duo is not only busy with their forthcoming ventures, but they also like watching sports such as cricket and football. The two were seen having a great time cheering on the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final match in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was ecstatic when his football team, Mumbai City FC, got to the final after defeating FC Goa. Pictures and videos of the pair are currently going popular on social media.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on the pitch, celebrating their team's victory and waving to the fans. The actor wore a white and grey t-shirt with joggers. He paired it with a hat. At the same time, his wife Alia Bhatt radiated swagger in a striped linen shirt and shorts, accessorised with a cap. The duo has previously been observed watching games. Ranbir Kapoor, a sports aficionado, has also been observed at multiple cricket events.

Fans were also thrilled to see their favourite couple enjoying a good time.

Fans too were excited to see their favourite duo having all fun. One user wrote, "Alia is looking absolutely gorgeous..She is looking like teenage girl.. Cute Jodi". Another user wrote, "No one can match the style of RK". "Them watching sports", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's next film will be Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he will portray Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will also appear in the film. He also has a sequel to Animal in the works. Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra.

Alia Bhatt last appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani, with Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar directed the picture, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The picture caused quite a stir at the box office.

