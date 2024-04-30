Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-413: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-413: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-413 Result“ on Tuesday (April 30). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.413 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction,  Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 413 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
