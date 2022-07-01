7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini

The 40-year-old pop sensation Beyonce was seated on a bright holographic horse and was dressed in nothing more than a sculpted metallic bikini.

Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

Beyoncé shared the artwork for her seventh studio album, Rennaisance, on Instagram. She appears as a partially nude avatar galloping a hologram horse on the cover. Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance has been receiving a lot of anticipation from her fans, and she whetted their appetites even more by releasing a seductive photo as the album cover before it was officially released. On Thursday, she posted a lengthy letter and an eye-catching image of her album cover on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

The 40-year-old pop sensation appeared in the artwork riding a dazzling holographic horse while dressed in nothing more than a structured metallic bikini.



Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

Alongside the cover art, she wrote, “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."



Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

Numerous Beyoncé fans commented favourably on the cover's artwork shortly after it was shared on the photo-sharing website. A fast Twitter user noticed that the cover appears to be based on a Renaissance artwork of Lady Godiva, a noblewoman. Another person on social media compared the piece of art to Bianca Jagger riding a horse into Studio 54.



Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

The fact that the singer of "Single Ladies" tweeted the news as well as the fact that the superstar hadn't used the platform since 2020 astounded and delighted fans alike.



Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

One user made fun of her Grammy-winning 10-year-old daughter by saying, "Blue Ivy gave you the password." The vocalist for Partition debuted 'Break My Soul,' a dance tune, as her first single from the upcoming album last Friday. Beyoncé and the in-demand producers Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, who previously collaborated on her landmark song Hit Ladies, regrouped for the hard-charging single. Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location'

Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

Following the 2016 release of Lemonade, the hitmaker's seventh studio album will be titled Renaissance. According to The Daily Mail, the structure and timing of the album's "acts" are yet unknown. The record is anticipated to be published in numerous parts. A year ago, during a period of global lockdown, the Diva diva predicted that her new album would herald a "renaissance" in an interview for the Harper's Bazaar cover story in August 2021. Also Read: Hot Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan glitters in silver; puts ample cleavage on display

Photo Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram