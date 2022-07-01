Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location'

To shoot "Sita Ramam," Dulquer Salmaan travelled to Kashmir for the first time. According to the actor, Kashmir is nothing short of a paradise on earth.

For the actors and crew of the Sita Ramam movie, shooting in Kashmir's breathtaking terrain brought out the proper feel for each shot. The crew took photos at the Thajwass Glacier, Dal Lake, Rockstar House, Jalali House, and many more breathtaking locations. The crew worked for over a month before finishing their shot on time.

It was Dulquer Salmaan's first visit to Kashmir and a really unique experience, describing it as "like walking into a snapshot, a painting, or a movie." It's challenging to visualise Kashmir's richness and beauty while maintaining the illusion of being there in person. It truly inspires amazement. Without delay. I'd really want to go to Pahalgam and Gulmarg."

Speaking about the experience of filming at a high altitude, Director Hanu Raghavapudi stated, "Kashmir is without a doubt the Paradise on Earth and has been the nicest host. The entire unit was delighted to witness this magnificent sight. The locals were kind, kind, helpful, and hospitable. We even had the chance to savour some regional cuisine and encounter a different culture. The police and the administration permitted us to finish the shoot as planned with covid procedures even though we were shooting during the start of the second phase lockdown. According to our exact plan, we completed our shooting schedule.

Senior authorities from Kashmir claim that they have seen an enormous reaction and rise from Indian film production companies looking to film in Kashmir. The authorities have recently authorised more than 130 film shoots for use by different producers and production banners.

A special duty officer provided his unshakable support and praised the producers for picking Kashmir as the site while Sita Ramam was being filmed. He said that movies like these would enable more people to see Kashmir's splendour and magnificence.

An incredible love story called Sita Ramam is set in 1965 against the backdrop of a conflict. Along with Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the movie's main heroine, and Rashmika Mandanna in a great part, Dulquer Salmaan plays Lieutenant Ram, an orphan serving the country in the captivating snow-covered terrains and shining lakes of Kashmir.

The 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies present the movie, and it was made for Swapna Cinema by Ashwini Dutt. Brinda choreographed the film, PS Vinod handled the camerawork, and Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the soundtrack. Interesting supporting parts for Prakash Raj, Gautam Menon, and Sumanth Akkineni.

On August 5th, 2022, Sita Ramam, the eagerly awaited magical love story of Sita and Ram, will be released in three languages: Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.