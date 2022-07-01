Hotness! Jacqueline Fernandez's latest pictures in sexy red high slit dress go viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez is on her way to the theatres to see her new movie, Vikrant Rona. Along with Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha, the actress will appear in both Ram Setu and Cirkus, both directed by Rohit Shetty.

    Jacqueline Fernandez, sometimes known as the "sunshine girl," is unquestionably an actress that always steals the stage with her sexy personas. And the diva is back to attracting attention with her attractiveness.
     

    Jacqueline just posted some incredibly steamy photos on social media in which she was wearing a red hot high slit dress and raising the temperature with her sensuous expressions.
     

    She posed for a high-end shoe company. She also added - to the caption. "🍒🍒🍒  @ajiouxe now screening @aquazzura exclusively in India."

    The actress recently celebrated Autism Pride Day with the staff of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO, "You Only Live Once," while also keeping busy with the marketing of her new movie, "Vikrant Rona."
     

    In addition, Jacqueline is on her way to the premiere of her new film, "Vikrant Rona." Also Read: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Watch singer's latest music video HERE

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Along with Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha, the actress will appear in both "Ram Setu" and "Cirkus," both directed by Rohit Shetty. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan files petition to get his passport back

