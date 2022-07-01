Hot Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan glitters in silver; puts ample cleavage on display

Malavika Mohanan looks like a stunner in an all-sequenced Shehla Khan backless mini dress that came with a plunging neckline.

Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Spectacular is the word that comes to mind when one thinks about Malavika Mohanan. The Malayalam actor is one of the good-looking actors in the Indian film industry who oodles hotness with the photoshoot pictures that she often shares on her Instagram handle. Malavika set the weekend for her fans with a series of blingy photographs in a glittery dress for her latest photoshoot.

Malavika Mohanan, on Thursday, took to her social media accounts to share some stunning and sexy snippets from her latest photoshoot. She looked nothing less than a diva in the stunning revealing dress that she wore.

The actress was clad in an all-sequinned mini dress that made her look nothing less than a night full of stars. With her on-point styling and innate glam, she further upped her oomph factor.

For those wanting to know about the stunning dress that Malavika Mohanan is wearing, it is a creation of designer Shehla Khan. The glittery dress appears to be a perfect choice for a party. So, in a case, if you have a party coming up over the weekend, and you are looking out for something new to wear, this dress worn by Malavika Mohanan can totally be your inspiration.

Malavika Mohanan’s voguish backless mini-dress comes with a side slit and a plunging neckline that puts ample cleavage on display. The dazzling statement dress is a glitzy blend of all things chic.

To accessorize her look, Malavika Mohanan opted for a pair of dazzling earrings, keeping the entire focus on her dress, and of course the plunging bold neckline as well.

