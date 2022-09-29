Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 hot and sexy cleavage revealing pics of ‘Gandiii Baat’ actor Flora Saini

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Actor Flora Saini who was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘Gandii Baat’ has been taking the internet by storm with her steamy pictures and videos. Here are five photos of the actor from her Instagram handle where she is proudly showing off her cleavage.

    Image: Flora Saini/Instagram

    Not only in the Hindi film industry but there are many actresses in South cinema who are known for their boldness. The list also includes the name of actor Flora Saini, who is also popular the name of Asha Saini. Born on September 28, 1978, Flora hails from Chandigarh. Before marking her debut in the film industry, Flora began her career as a model and made her name in the fashion industry. It was only after her successful stint in the fashion industry that Flora entered the film industry.

    Image: Flora Saini/Instagram

    Flora Saini marked her debut in the Telugu cinema with the film 'Prema Kosam' released in the year 1999. The film was directed by Veera Shankar. After this film, Flora got another stage name – ‘Mayuri’. Sooner, Flora was successful in making a special place for herself in the South film industry.

    ALSO READ: Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts cleavage, toned legs in a lavender thigh-high slit gown

    Image: Flora Saini/Instagram

    Speaking of her work in the South film industry, Flora Saini has worked in more than 50 films to date. She has shared the screen with several actors including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Prabhu, Karthik, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu and Rajasekhar.

    ASLO READ: Seen Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transition? Watch the SEXY video here

    Image: Flora Saini/Instagram

    Apart from the South cinema, Flora Saini has also worked in the Hindi film industry. She marked her Bollywood debut with the film 'Sabse Bada Baimaan', which was released in the year 2000. She was also seen in ‘Yeh Hai Green Signal’, another Hindi film that was released the same year.

    Image: Flora Saini/Instagram

    Both the initial Hindi films of Flora Saini’s career could not work at the box office. However, she was later seen in more films such as 'MSG: Messenger', 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani', 'Begum Jaan' and 'Stree'.

    Image: Flora Saini/Instagram

    Apart from films, Flora Saini also ventured into the world of OTT. She surprised her fans when she appeared in Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji series 'Gandii Baat'. In this adult web series, Flora had given several bold scenes that left her fans and the audience impressed.

