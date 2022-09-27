Seen Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transition? Watch the SEXY video here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have you seen Sara Ali Khan’s transition from being a ‘hot babe’ in bralette and jeans to a graceful lady in a black and blue ombre saree? If not, watch her ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transitional video here.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Actor Sara Ali Khan might be just a few movies old in the Hindi film industry. But the young actor is already one of the most loved and followed stars on social media. Sara, who is popular for showing her quirky and fun side on Instagram through her hilarious take on ‘poetry’, has also always shown her glam side on the photo-sharing application. From gorgeous traditional attires to glamourous one-pieces and gowns, Sara never fails a chance to drop pictures from her stunning photoshoot.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Going by the ritual of sharing her glamorous photos and videos on social media, Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a fresh video that shows her spectacular transition of ‘Poo Bani Pooja’, meaning – switching from her hot babe mode to a gorgeous, elegant lady avatar in just seconds!

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    In the video that Sara Ali Khan shared on her Instagram handle, the actor is first seen wearing a blingy bralette over a bell bottom denim with her hair laid down. She then changes into a black and blue ombre saree.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    While Sara Ali Khan went sans jewellery for the bralette and jeans look, she accessorised her saree avatar with matching black and blue bangles. Taking to the caption, she wrote: “So so so proud of my @sara_vaisoha who’s finally launched her @powderpinkindia website! Whether you want jeans or a sari you know this butterfly blouse is just right 🦋”

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s film ‘Atrangi Re’. In this, she was cast opposite actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film was released on the OTT platform on December 24, 2021.

