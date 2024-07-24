6 important tips for peace in your life

Lifestyle
Save money every week. It does not matter how much you save. Just save whatever it takes.
Always listen to your parents' advice, at the end of the day, they are the only ones who always want the best for you.
Choose your friends wisely, you are the product of your environment. Understand and observe persons before acquaintance.
Learn to be alone and independent. This wonderful skill can be mastered by only a few in life.
Educate yourself. Read, read and read and be healthy and look after your physical and mental health.
Don't wait for someone to love you. Learn to love yourself first. Don't expect people to act according to your will. It will put you under mental stress otherwise.