Wild Sharks off Brazil coast test POSITIVE of Cocaine: Reports

World News
New research reveals that wild sharks off Brazil's coast have tested positive for cocaine. This alarming study highlights how human illegal drug consumption is harming marine life
Brazilian scientists found cocaine in bodies of 13 sharpnose sharks (Rhizoprionodon lalandii) caught off Rio de Janeiro, according to the journal Science of the Total Environment
Earlier studies detected cocaine in rivers, seas, sewage water, and various sea creatures, including shrimps, brown mussels, oysters, and eels, indicating widespread contamination
The concentration of cocaine found in the Rio sharks was 100 times higher than previously detected in other marine animals, raising significant environmental and health concerns
Cocaine may have entered the ocean through transshipment accidents, smuggling activities, or sewage discharges, reflecting Brazil's status as a major cocaine exporter
Study coordinator Enrico Mendes Saggioro noted the significant environmental impact, as finding cocaine in sharks suggests large quantities of the drug are entering marine life
Researchers were surprised to find such high levels of cocaine in sharks, with previous studies only finding traces in rivers flowing into the sea off Rio de Janeiro
Sharpnose sharks are commonly consumed in Brazil, raising concerns about potential cocaine residues entering the human food chain and the need for future studies on its impact
Researchers emphasize the necessity of further studies to understand the level of impact cocaine residues in marine life may have on human health and the broader ecosystem