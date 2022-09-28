Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts cleavage, toned legs in a lavender thigh-high slit gown

Actor Malaika Arora often takes the internet by storm with her mind-boggling pictures. She has once again dropped a slew of hot pictures on social media, flaunting her toned body like never before, as she flaunts her toned legs and a sneak peek of her cleavage. Check out the pictures here.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Actor Malaika Arora has time and proved that age is just a number. When it comes to listing some of the hottest actors in the Hindi film industry, Malaika is one of the front runners, even at the age of over 40. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast who never skips her workout session, come what may! And it is her dedication to fitness that is visible in every picture where she is seen flaunting her toned body.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Setting the internet ablaze once again with her hotness, actor Malaika Arora shared a slew of pictures wherein she is seen showing off her hot bod. Dressed in a chic lavender gown with a thigh-high slit, Malaika’s latest pictures have taken the internet by storm. ALSO READ: Seen Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transition? Watch the SEXY video here

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Although Malaika Arora has been seen in such a stylish look many times in the past, she has once again been successful in blowing the senses of her fans. Not just that, she seems to have outperformed everyone else in terms of beauty and style in these latest pictures. ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

The 48-years-old actor, Malaika Arora, is wearing a gown from the fashion house ‘Label Mannat Gupta’. For the ultra-glam look, Malaika opted for glittery purple eyes with statement earrings and a ring from AS Motiwala Fine Jewellery, while her hair was styled in soft curls. The actor teamed up the look with a pair of stilettoes. Her look was styled by Meghna Butani.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is a favourite of the paparazzi. The actor is often followed by the paps and is frequently snapped outside her gym and yoga class. Every time the lenses follow her, the actor makes it a point to flash a smile was the cameras.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram