Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Virat Kohli recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain before the final Ahmedabad Test against Australia. Meanwhile, he came across a cute friend. Check it out here.

Image credit: Virat Kohli/Facebook

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has had an average outing in the ongoing four-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While he will be featuring for Team India in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, he paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Saturday ahead of the Test, with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma.

While pictures of Virushka's visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple went viral, Kohli shared a photo. However, it is not a typical picture of the couple offering their prayers inside the temple, but instead, meeting a cute friend, which happens to be none other than a puppy. He is seen holding it on his lap as he sits by the stairs wearing a deep blue jacket and smiles while cuddling with the puppy.

