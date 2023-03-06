Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here's how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya is quite a famous Indian cricketer among fans and has a large following on social media. Meanwhile, he has reached 25 million followers on Instagram, and here's how he celebrated the occasion with his wife, Natasa Stankovic.

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) captain Hardik Pandya is having a great time in the limited-overs circuit, both as a player and a leader. While on a break, skipping the ongoing Tests against Australia, he will return for the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the same side from March 17.

    Meanwhile, during this time, he has been active on social media. His fan-following continues growing, thanks to his enjoyable gameplay on the field and his exotic personal life, especially with her Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic. Consequently, he has reached 25 million followers on Instagram.

    ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic turns 31 - Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

    On Monday, Pandya announced the landmark on the platform and shared a video where Natasa is seen asking him 25 rapid-fire questions as he answers them while playing with his Shih Tzu dog. The questions are about his feelings about the social milestone, a favourite post, a dance reel, his favourite puppy, and more. Watch the video above to know what else Natasa asked, and check out Pandya's intriguing answers.

    Pandya captioned the post, "2️⃣5️⃣ MILLION followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, all your constant support ❤️ Thank you 🙏🥰 My beautiful wife @natasastankovic__ decided to ask me 25 questions to celebrate the 25 million of us together 🫶🤗🤗".

