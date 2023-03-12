'Simple but significant' - Check out Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest and most SEXY looks

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While Yuzvendra Chahal is busy preparing for India's upcoming ODIs against Australia, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, continues to enchant her fans with her hot pictures as we look at some of her recent alluring looks.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become one of India's most trusted limited-overs spinners as he prepares for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia from Thursday. In the meantime, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, continues to enchant her fans with her sensual looks, as, on the same note, we present some of her most contemporary seductive images.

    The click above is the latest one, where she is wearing a green top dress. However, even in her simplicity lies the sexiness, which could melt any man. It could also be one of the reasons why Chahal fell for her.

    ALSO WATCH: 'Waves and shades' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    This picture is from Dhanashree's latest vacation in the Maldives with Chahal, as she is wearing an alluring white beach dress here. Such looks can kill any man's heart and make him fall for her. No wonder Chahal must have had a great time with her during their holiday.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    An Indian saree is one of a woman's most sultry dresses. As for here, Dhanashree's this look in a black saree gives out the same stifling vibes and is a perfect look for any occasion, especially marriage.

    ALSO SEE: Holi 2023: Kohli to Chahal - Here's how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Speaking of traditional, not just Indian saree, but other ethnic Indian wears can also be desirable. Like here, Dhanashree is seen in a typical Indian dress with colourful work, especially on her top, while the unique blend of colours gives her a seductive look.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Beachwears are always hot, especially when Dhanashree puts them on. As for here, it is another one of her titillating looks, which is a perfect style quotient for spending summer on the beaches, especially when you have a partner with you.

