Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving families of newborns charred to death ask 'kaun dega mera baccha' (WATCH)

A devastating fire at the NICU of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Parents, grief-stricken and demanding answers, question the hospital's safety measures. Authorities are investigating the cause, with rescue efforts saving many infants.

Jhansi hospital fire Grieving families of newborns charred to death ask kaun dega mera baccha WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 9:17 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

A horrific fire broke out late Friday night at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of 10 newborn babies. The tragedy has left parents in deep anguish, with many questioning the hospital's safety measures and expressing their pain in heart-wrenching statements.

Parents express grief

Grieving parents gathered outside the hospital, weeping inconsolably as they demanded answers. "Who will give me my child?" cried a bereaved mother, her voice filled with despair. Sanjana, one of the parents, described the harrowing scene: "The fire broke out in the hospital. There might have been 50-60 babies inside. I saw more than 10 babies caught in the flames."

Mothers and fathers stood helplessly outside the facility, their cries echoing as reporters documented their anguish. The sight of grieving families brought tears to the eyes of many who had gathered at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in an oxygen concentrator. The NICU's oxygen-rich environment made it difficult to contain the flames, which spread rapidly despite efforts to control them.

Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar confirmed that the fire broke out at around 10:45 pm. "Efforts were made to extinguish the flames, but the oxygen in the room fueled the fire. There were 54 babies in the NICU. While 37 were rescued, 16 suffered minor injuries, and 7 are now being treated in private hospitals. Tragically, 10 babies lost their lives," said Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachin Mahor.

Parents are now demanding accountability for the devastating loss. "We trusted this hospital with our children, and now they are gone. Who will take responsibility for this?" one father questioned. Many have called for a thorough investigation into the incident and stricter safety protocols in medical facilities to prevent similar tragedies.

Authorities are probing the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether negligence played a role. Meanwhile, the injured babies are receiving treatment, and rescue efforts are being praised for saving many lives.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive watch snt

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive| WATCH

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll dmn

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Dehradun accident: Revisiting last hours of 6 friends before horrific crash vkp

Dehradun accident: Revisiting last hours of 6 friends before horrific crash

Uttar Pradesh: Bride, groom among 7 killed as car hits auto in tragic Bijnor accident, CM Yogi expresses grief snt

Uttar Pradesh: Bride, groom among 7 killed as car hits auto in tragic Bijnor accident, CM Yogi expresses grief

Karnataka HC questions Waqf board's authority to issue Muslim marriage certificates vkp

'How was Waqf board authorized to register Muslim marriages? asks Karnataka HC

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for 'doglapaan' and fake attitude [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive watch snt

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive| WATCH

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll dmn

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Tuatara The Three-Eyed Reptile That Can Live Over 100 Years AJR

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Dehradun accident: Revisiting last hours of 6 friends before horrific crash vkp

Dehradun accident: Revisiting last hours of 6 friends before horrific crash

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon