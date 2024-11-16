Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving families of newborns charred to death ask 'kaun dega mera baccha' (WATCH)

A devastating fire at the NICU of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Parents, grief-stricken and demanding answers, question the hospital's safety measures. Authorities are investigating the cause, with rescue efforts saving many infants.

A horrific fire broke out late Friday night at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of 10 newborn babies. The tragedy has left parents in deep anguish, with many questioning the hospital's safety measures and expressing their pain in heart-wrenching statements.

Parents express grief

Grieving parents gathered outside the hospital, weeping inconsolably as they demanded answers. "Who will give me my child?" cried a bereaved mother, her voice filled with despair. Sanjana, one of the parents, described the harrowing scene: "The fire broke out in the hospital. There might have been 50-60 babies inside. I saw more than 10 babies caught in the flames."

Mothers and fathers stood helplessly outside the facility, their cries echoing as reporters documented their anguish. The sight of grieving families brought tears to the eyes of many who had gathered at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in an oxygen concentrator. The NICU's oxygen-rich environment made it difficult to contain the flames, which spread rapidly despite efforts to control them.

Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar confirmed that the fire broke out at around 10:45 pm. "Efforts were made to extinguish the flames, but the oxygen in the room fueled the fire. There were 54 babies in the NICU. While 37 were rescued, 16 suffered minor injuries, and 7 are now being treated in private hospitals. Tragically, 10 babies lost their lives," said Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachin Mahor.

Parents are now demanding accountability for the devastating loss. "We trusted this hospital with our children, and now they are gone. Who will take responsibility for this?" one father questioned. Many have called for a thorough investigation into the incident and stricter safety protocols in medical facilities to prevent similar tragedies.

Authorities are probing the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether negligence played a role. Meanwhile, the injured babies are receiving treatment, and rescue efforts are being praised for saving many lives.

Latest Videos