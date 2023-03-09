Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: Kohli to Chahal - Here's how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)

    Holi 2023: India celebrated the festival on Wednesday. From the commoner to celebrities and sportspersons, all were involved in it. On the same note, we present how the Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion.

    Holi 2023: Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal - Here is how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)-ayh
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    It was a festive mood for the Indians on Wednesday as the nation celebrated Holi, famous as the festival of colours. From the commoner to celebrities and even sportspersons, they celebrated the occasion on their terms, drenched in colours. In the same light, we present how some Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the event.

    As for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, he celebrated it with his Team India partner and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, as the former shared a photo of the same from the team bus. "Happy Holi to all 🙌🇮🇳" is what Kohli captioned to the post, as the celebrations occurred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the fourth and final Test's training session against Australia from Thursday.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    ALSO SEE: Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

    In the meantime, Kohli's Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, celebrated the festival with her Guru. She shared a few images with her and captioned them with a chant, "Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love. I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins."

    Meanwhile, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, famous for his quirky nature, was also not behind in celebrating the event, as he and his fellow Team India limited-overs teammates (Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik) graced the festival. "Happy Holi ❤️" he captioned.

    ALSO WATCH: PANDYA REACHES 25 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS; HERE'S HOW HE CELEBRATED THE OCCASION WITH WIFE NATASA

    At the same time, Chahal's dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, also shared a couple of lovely photos of her in a glamorous salwar suit as she basked in the sunshine. She wished her followers on the occasion by captioning her post, "May this Holi bring the ultimate colours of happiness in your life and excite you for the next adventure in your life. Happy Holi 🎈".

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
