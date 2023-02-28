Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shades of Kolkata in Wellington: NZ creates history by beating England by 1 run after forced to follow-on

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    NZ vs ENG 2022-23: New Zealand eclipsed England by a run in the second Wellington Test on Tuesday. The conquest was unique, as the hosts had suffered a follow-on and joined an elite list.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a top-draw performance by New Zealand in the second and final Test against England at Basin Reserve in Wellington. On Tuesday's last day of the Test, the hosts pulled off a thrilling win by a run, as they drew the two-Test series 1-1. The victory is notable for the Kiwis, as they were besting it, having suffered a follow-on.

    As a result of this success, NZ has joined a particular list. It has become only the fourth side in Test cricket's history to have won a game after receiving a follow-on. The last instance to have happened so was in 2001 when India trounced Australia at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, thanks to the legendary partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

    Image credit: Getty

    In another record, it was only the second time in Test history that a match was decided by the slimmest of margins. The only time before it happened was in 1993, when the Windies triumphed over Australia at the Adelaide Oval. As for England, it was its second Test loss under skipper Ben Stokes and also the second under head coach Brendon McCullum.

