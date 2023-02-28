Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'GOOSEBUMPS' - Twitter in shock as New Zealand pulls off success over England by a run in 2nd Test

    NZ vs ENG 2022-23: It was a thriller as New Zealand pulled off a last-gasp triumph over England by winning the second Wellington Test with just a run. As the series ended in a 1-1 draw, Twitter was left shell-shocked.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    It turned out to be the ultimate thriller in a Test match, as New Zealand and England squared off on Tuesday's final day of the second and final Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. While the last pair of Jack Leach and James Anderson needed six runs to win, with a run short, the hosts pulled off a great conquest, especially after being followed on, leaving the Three Lions in shock and despair and the English fans heartbroken.

    While the visitors resumed Day 5 on 58/1, they looked like the firm favourites to see this through. However, NZ came up with some intelligent bowling, as England lost the opening four wickets with little impact. Although the Joe Root-Ben Stokes duo put on a crucial 121-run stand for the fifth wickets, they began to crumble following their dismissal at 201.

    With just one needed and Anderson on strike, pacer Niel Wagner bowled it to his leg as the Englishman looked to trickle it down further to the leg to get past the keeper. However, it took a faint edge and instead was collected firmly by Tom Blundell to end the English innings, as the Kiwi players were jubilant all over the field.

    After the win, Wagner said, "Pretty tired, this is a special one. We'll celebrate it well. An amazing achievement, and everybody contributed, so hats off to everyone. That's what this team is all about - keep fighting. That's the characteristic of this team, keep learning to fight for each other and find a way by doing the hard yards."

    Meanwhile, it was England's second Test loss under Stokes' leadership, as he declared, "That game is what Test cricket is about. It was just incredible. The emotions we were going through and the Kiwi boys out there as well. It was incredible to be involved in such a Test match. Everyone's got their money's worth."

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
