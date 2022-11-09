IPL Auction 2023 to be held in Kochi on December 23

The IPL will witness a mini-auction before the 2023 season next year. The auction is set to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 gets underway next year, around March-April, a mini-auction is scheduled to take place, with the ten franchises making minor changes to their squad before the upcoming season. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it was confirmed that the auction would be held in Kochi on December 3. The auction happens to be a mini one since the mega auction took place before IPL 2022, where the sides built their teams virtually from scratch and the concept of having a mega auction every season hardly makes sense. It would be the first-ever IPL auction in the capital city of the South Indian state of Kerala.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the ten franchises will be allowed to spend ₹5 crore extra than the purse it has remaining from the mega auction from the season before, which is likely to make the overall auction purse around ₹95 crore. The final list of the auction pool is to be finalised in early December after the franchises submit the list of their released players by November 15. ALSO READ: Women's IPL 2023: Mithali Raj keeps option open - player or mentor or even owning team

The IPL Auction 2023 is likely to be wrapped up within a day, unlike two days for the IPL Mega Auction. It would be interesting to see how much a player can attract, as the mini-auctions in the past have broken records. All-rounders Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green are expected to put up their names for the auction this time, as they are sure to draw big bucks.

PBKS, DC and LSG are the ones that have a slot available for overseas players and would be looking to utilise that spot. Also, six of the teams had roped in replacement players and would require to take a call on whether to retain the replacements or let go of them. ALSO READ: Will IPL become world's biggest sporting league? Here's what new chairman Arun Dhumal feels

