Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL Auction 2023 to be held in Kochi on December 23

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    The IPL will witness a mini-auction before the 2023 season next year. The auction is set to be held in Kochi on December 23.

    Image credit: IPL

    Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 gets underway next year, around March-April, a mini-auction is scheduled to take place, with the ten franchises making minor changes to their squad before the upcoming season. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it was confirmed that the auction would be held in Kochi on December 3. The auction happens to be a mini one since the mega auction took place before IPL 2022, where the sides built their teams virtually from scratch and the concept of having a mega auction every season hardly makes sense. It would be the first-ever IPL auction in the capital city of the South Indian state of Kerala.

    Image credit: IPL

    As per ESPNCricinfo, the ten franchises will be allowed to spend ₹5 crore extra than the purse it has remaining from the mega auction from the season before, which is likely to make the overall auction purse around ₹95 crore. The final list of the auction pool is to be finalised in early December after the franchises submit the list of their released players by November 15.

    ALSO READ: Women's IPL 2023: Mithali Raj keeps option open - player or mentor or even owning team

    Image credit: IPL

    The IPL Auction 2023 is likely to be wrapped up within a day, unlike two days for the IPL Mega Auction. It would be interesting to see how much a player can attract, as the mini-auctions in the past have broken records. All-rounders Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green are expected to put up their names for the auction this time, as they are sure to draw big bucks.

    Image credit: PTI

    PBKS, DC and LSG are the ones that have a slot available for overseas players and would be looking to utilise that spot. Also, six of the teams had roped in replacement players and would require to take a call on whether to retain the replacements or let go of them.

    ALSO READ: Will IPL become world's biggest sporting league? Here's what new chairman Arun Dhumal feels

    Image credit: PTI

    Below is the auction purse left for all ten participating sides from IPL 2022 Mega Auction:
    Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹3.45 crore
    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): ₹0
    Chennai Super Kings (CSK): ₹2.95 crore
    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): ₹1.55 crore
    Rajasthan Royals (RR): ₹95 lakh
    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹45 lakh
    Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹15 lakh
    Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹10 lakh
    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): ₹10 lakh
    Delhi Capitals (DC): ₹10 lakh

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar helped 'Pele' with a catch in Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar helped 'Pele' with a catch in Goa (WATCH)

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: mr 360 AB de Villiers lauds Surya's show; says never saw this happening snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers lauds Surya's show; says never saw this happening

    Womens IPL 2023: Mithali Raj keeps option open - player or mentor or even owning team snt

    Women's IPL 2023: Mithali Raj keeps option open - player or mentor or even owning team

    Will IPL Indian Premier League become world's biggest sporting league? Here is what new chairman Arun Dhumal feels-ayh

    Will IPL become world's biggest sporting league? Here's what new chairman Arun Dhumal feels

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Hayden believes Pakistan's Babar Azam will deliver 'something very special' against NZ snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Hayden believes Pakistan's Babar Azam will deliver 'something very special' against NZ

    Recent Stories

    Sidhu Moosewala 'Vaar' OUT: Late singer's family ropped his second posthumous song (WATCH) RBA

    Sidhu Moosewala 'Vaar' OUT: Late singer's family ropped his second posthumous song (WATCH)

    Winter Is Here! 6 tips to keep your pets warm this season sur

    Winter Is Here! 6 tips to keep your pets warm this season

    Delhi does not need part-time Chief Minister who is busy with political tours: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi AJR

    Delhi does not need part-time Chief Minister who is busy with political tours: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

    Bhojpuri SEXY Video: Monalisa shows off her curves in BOLD cut-out dress, seduces Nirahua-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY Video: Monalisa shows off her curves in BOLD cut-out dress, seduces Nirahua-WATCH

    football Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Lionel Messi could score snt

    Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon