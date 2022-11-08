Women's IPL 2023: Mithali Raj keeps option open - player or mentor or even owning team

Former India captain Mithali Raj is keeping her options open for the women's IPL tournament slated next year -- player or mentor or even owning a team.

Whether in the capacity of a player, mentor or even owning a women's Indian Premier League (IPL) team, former Indian skipper Mithali Raj is keeping her options open for the tournament slated for next year. The first-ever women's IPL will take place in March 2023, just before the men's competition, according to a recent BCCI announcement.

"I am keeping that role open, whether as a player or in a franchise in some way as a mentor," she told PTI in an interview on Tuesday.

"But right now, nothing is clear, there are five teams...how they are going to do, whether it's a bidding or auction, so until there is some concrete information, I am keeping pretty much all things open," said Mithali, who retired from international cricket earlier this year.

Asked if owning a team is an option, she said, "Maybe, yes". Mithali recently made her debut as a commentator and termed it an "interesting phase".

"I am watching cricket from a very different optics. I still do feel the nerves if it's a tight game. I still have to cross that barrier of not feeling those emotions of a player," the former India skipper, who was here for an event, said.

"I am just testing the waters if I am apt for commentary. Maybe after a few months, I will see if I still have keenness to pursue it."

She stated that the first under-19 World Cup is a significant step forward and an excellent platform for encouraging more young females to pursue a career in cricket.

After the BCCI announced equal match payments for its centrally contracted female and male players, when asked what else needed to be done to promote women's cricket further, she responded that nothing happens overnight and there is still time for everything.

"Currently, one should appreciate the things that are improving and bolstering women's cricket higher, whether it's match fee, women's IPL and Women's Under-19 World Cup first edition next year," she said, adding that the good changes that have happened should be amplified a lot more. That will probably lead to further changes," she said.

Mithali said she is working on her autobiography and is looking at releasing it in the middle of next year.

(With inputs from PTI)