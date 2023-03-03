Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: CSK to conduct pre-season camp from Friday in the city; MS Dhoni scheduled to arrive

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31. Ahead of the same, Chennai Super Kings has decided to conduct its pre-season training camp in the city from Friday, while MS Dhoni is also expected to join.

    Image credit: PTI

    Record former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin its preparatory camp for the upcoming tournament edition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to reach the city on Friday, will be part of the camp along with several Indian squad members.

    "CSK will begin training from tomorrow. Dhoni will be reaching out tomorrow. The Indian team members will be attending the camp," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said on Thursday. Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu will also be a part of the camp. During the auction earlier this year, the franchise had roped in England Test captain Ben Stokes and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson.

    ALSO READ: 'Don't think Ben Stokes' jeopardising Ashes campaign for IPL 2023 with CSK' - Brendon McCullum

    Image credit: PTI

    However, Jamieson could miss the tournament due to the recurrence of a back injury. CSK sources said a replacement for Jamieson would be decided after consultations with Dhoni. CSK will take on defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the season opener on March 31. CSK has been placed in Group B alongside Punjab Kings (PBKS), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and GT. Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been placed in Group A.

    (With inputs from PTI)

