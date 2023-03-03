IPL 2023: CSK to conduct pre-season camp from Friday in the city; MS Dhoni scheduled to arrive

IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31. Ahead of the same, Chennai Super Kings has decided to conduct its pre-season training camp in the city from Friday, while MS Dhoni is also expected to join.

Record former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin its preparatory camp for the upcoming tournament edition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to reach the city on Friday, will be part of the camp along with several Indian squad members.

"CSK will begin training from tomorrow. Dhoni will be reaching out tomorrow. The Indian team members will be attending the camp," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said on Thursday. Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu will also be a part of the camp. During the auction earlier this year, the franchise had roped in England Test captain Ben Stokes and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson.

