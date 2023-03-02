'Don't think Ben Stokes' jeopardising Ashes campaign for IPL 2023 with CSK' - Brendon McCullum

Ben Stokes is set to participate in IPL 2023, as he will play for Chennai Super Kings. However, England head coach Brendon McCullum has clarified that the English Test skipper would not jeopardise his Ashes 2023 campaign.

Image credit: Getty

England Test captain Ben Stokes is not jeopardising his team's Ashes preparations by playing for former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), where he would be playing without the pressures of captaincy. Stokes' left knee requires ongoing management, but he must turn up for CSK in this year's IPL to fulfil his whopping ₹16.25 crore ($2 million) contract. The IPL will be held from March 31 to May 28, while England's first Test of the summer against Ireland at Lord's begins on June 1. "I don't think he's jeopardising it. The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players, and they have a perfect medical team, and he will be well looked after," McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain' - Faf du Plessis on RCB leadership role

"The skipper has a strong mind and knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So, I don't have any concerns," added McCullum. Stokes could only bowl two overs in the Test against New Zealand and also struggled to bat with freedom as England lost the match by just one run.

