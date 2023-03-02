Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Don't think Ben Stokes' jeopardising Ashes campaign for IPL 2023 with CSK' - Brendon McCullum

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Ben Stokes is set to participate in IPL 2023, as he will play for Chennai Super Kings. However, England head coach Brendon McCullum has clarified that the English Test skipper would not jeopardise his Ashes 2023 campaign.

    England Test captain Ben Stokes is not jeopardising his team's Ashes preparations by playing for former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), where he would be playing without the pressures of captaincy. Stokes' left knee requires ongoing management, but he must turn up for CSK in this year's IPL to fulfil his whopping ₹16.25 crore ($2 million) contract.

    The IPL will be held from March 31 to May 28, while England's first Test of the summer against Ireland at Lord's begins on June 1. "I don't think he's jeopardising it. The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players, and they have a perfect medical team, and he will be well looked after," McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

    "The skipper has a strong mind and knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So, I don't have any concerns," added McCullum. Stokes could only bowl two overs in the Test against New Zealand and also struggled to bat with freedom as England lost the match by just one run.

    "I look forward to watching him play in it and see, without captaincy as well, the opportunity to play cricket without worrying about everybody else, knowing when he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign, he'll have the bit between his teeth, and I think we'll be alright. He sees the big picture in everything, so I've no concerns that the skipper will be looked after. And, I also believe that the Ashes is the script the skipper is waiting to write, so he'll be sweet," McCullum concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

