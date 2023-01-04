IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The young guns got us out of the situation' - Pandya post 2-run conquest

IND vs SL 2022-23: India edged past Sri Lanka by two runs in the opening Mumbai T20I on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was not concerned by his side putting itself in a close-shave situation and hailed the young guns for pulling it off.

Going ahead, India's new Twenty20 International (T20I) captain Hardik Pandya is eager to see how his team tackles difficult situations as he seeks to mould it into an outfit capable of ending the country's barren run in world events. Under Hardik's leadership, India began the three-match T20I series against neighbours Sri Lanka on a winning note, prevailing over the islanders by two runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hardik had to leave the field for a brief while after taking a catch.

"It is just cramps. Now, I tend to scare people. I did not sleep well or drink enough water, so my glutes were stiff. I was unwell and had my fluids down," Hardik said at the presentation ceremony. With Sri Lanka needing 13 runs in the last over to overhaul India's total of 162, giving spinner Axar Patel the ball was a bit surprising. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I - Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

"We might lose a game here and there, but it's alright. I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games. We are very good at the bilaterals, which is how we will challenge ourselves. All the young guns got us out of the situation today," added Pandya.

One of the youngsters who shone brightly on the night was debutant pacer Shivam Mavi. The skipper was praised for the fast bowler, who picked up 4/22 in his first T20I outing. "The conversation was elementary, I have seen him bowl well in the IPL [Indian Premier League], and I know his strengths. Just back yourself, and don't worry about getting hit," he assumed. ALSO WATCH: BBL 2022-23 - Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire "I just told him to bowl. I told him, 'I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it's fine.' If the same situation is there, I will take the new ball. I have been bowling in the nets with the new ball since I returned to the IPL. I have learnt how to swing it back," continued Pandya.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the visitors should have won the game. "It was [our game to lose]. Disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede, you need the batters to help you cross the line. I use the matchups well, so we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game, and they [batters] are a terrific bunch of youngsters. They will come good," he said. ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: 'HOPEFULLY, HE'LL RECOVER SOON AND BE BACK ON THE PATH' - SOURAV GANGULY

