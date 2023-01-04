Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The young guns got us out of the situation' - Pandya post 2-run conquest

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India edged past Sri Lanka by two runs in the opening Mumbai T20I on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was not concerned by his side putting itself in a close-shave situation and hailed the young guns for pulling it off.

    Image credit: PTI

    Going ahead, India's new Twenty20 International (T20I) captain Hardik Pandya is eager to see how his team tackles difficult situations as he seeks to mould it into an outfit capable of ending the country's barren run in world events. Under Hardik's leadership, India began the three-match T20I series against neighbours Sri Lanka on a winning note, prevailing over the islanders by two runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hardik had to leave the field for a brief while after taking a catch.

    Image credit: PTI

    "It is just cramps. Now, I tend to scare people. I did not sleep well or drink enough water, so my glutes were stiff. I was unwell and had my fluids down," Hardik said at the presentation ceremony. With Sri Lanka needing 13 runs in the last over to overhaul India's total of 162, giving spinner Axar Patel the ball was a bit surprising.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I - Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    Image credit: PTI

    "We might lose a game here and there, but it's alright. I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games. We are very good at the bilaterals, which is how we will challenge ourselves. All the young guns got us out of the situation today," added Pandya.

    Image credit: PTI

    One of the youngsters who shone brightly on the night was debutant pacer Shivam Mavi. The skipper was praised for the fast bowler, who picked up 4/22 in his first T20I outing. "The conversation was elementary, I have seen him bowl well in the IPL [Indian Premier League], and I know his strengths. Just back yourself, and don't worry about getting hit," he assumed.

    ALSO WATCH: BBL 2022-23 - Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    "I just told him to bowl. I told him, 'I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it's fine.' If the same situation is there, I will take the new ball. I have been bowling in the nets with the new ball since I returned to the IPL. I have learnt how to swing it back," continued Pandya.

    Image credit: PTI

    Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the visitors should have won the game. "It was [our game to lose]. Disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede, you need the batters to help you cross the line. I use the matchups well, so we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game, and they [batters] are a terrific bunch of youngsters. They will come good," he said.

    ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: 'HOPEFULLY, HE'LL RECOVER SOON AND BE BACK ON THE PATH' - SOURAV GANGULY

    Image credit: PTI

    Mavi said he has been waiting six years to join the senior Indian team. "Was waiting for six years after playing U19. I had to work hard in those six years - I also got injured. For a while, it looked like my dream would remain a dream. But I kept at it. Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the powerplay is to attack and get them out. Favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest snt

    Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today Know when where to watch event live Know expected specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event live? Know expected specs, other details

    Sexual harassment case Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country claims Haryana woman coach gcw

    Sexual harassment case: Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country, claims Haryana woman coach

    Aunty Dono Taraf Se Khel Rahi Malaika Arora gets trolled for going on a dinner with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan RBA

    ‘Aunty Dono Taraf Se Khel Rahi’, Malaika Arora gets trolled for going on a dinner with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

    US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as US envoy to India gcw

    US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as US envoy to India

    Did Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna ring in 2023 together? Here's what fans noticed something- read it RBA

    Did Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna ring in 2023 together? Here's what fans noticed something- read it

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon