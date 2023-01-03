Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India gave Sri Lanka a hard time in the opening Mumbai T20I on Tuesday, winning by a couple of runs. While Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi were on target, netizens were vocal about it.

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

    It turned out to be a gripping contest between India and Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. After a final-ball thriller, the hosts came out on top, barely escaping with success by just a couple of runs. While Deepak Hooda was the star with the bat, with Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel contributing, debutant pacer Shivam Mavi impressed in his maiden T20I outing, grabbing a fifer. In the meantime, following the triumph, the netizens roared and were engraved by Mavi's exotic display on debut.

    Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to field, while India handed the debut cap to Subman Gill and Mavi. The hosts were off to a disturbing start, losing a couple for 38 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP), and were 46/3 by the seventh. While Kishan (37) and Hardik Pandya (29) put on a 31-run stand for the fourth wicket, the former was dismissed by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the 11th.

    ALSO WATCH: BBL 2022-23 - Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    As Pandya was the fifth wicket to fall in the 15th to pacer Dilshan Madushanka at 94, Hooda (41*) and Axar (31*) took charge of the remainder of the innings, playing and hitting their shots at will, contributing to a 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with India finishing at 162/5.

    It was a consolidated bowling effort for the Lankans, with five bowling claiming a wicket each, while Hasaranga was the most economical. In reply, they began on a troubling note, too, losing a couple for 24 by the fourth over of the PP, thanks to pacer Mavi. Some 20-odd-run partnerships occurred between the incoming batters, but the tumbling wickets did not allow them to build a solid stand.

    ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: 'HOPEFULLY, HE'LL RECOVER SOON AND BE BACK ON THE PATH' - SOURAV GANGULY

    Although the visitors still managed to put on a fight, putting the opponent on its toes, with 13 needed off the final over, the pressures still turned out to be too much, especially with leg-spinner Axar bowling, who managed to restrict them a couple of runs short. For the Men in Blue, Mavi shone outright, scalping four wickets, while fellow pacer Pandya was heavily economical.
    Brief scores: IND 162/5 (Kishan- 37, Hooda- 41*, Axar- 31; de Silva- 1/6) defeated SL 160 (Shanaka- 45; Mavi- 4/22) by two runs.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest snt

    Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit Sharma, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool-ayh

    CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool

    Recent Stories

    football 'Work in Europe is done' Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason behind Al-Nassr move; sends strong message to fans snt

    'Work in Europe is done': Ronaldo reveals reason behind Al-Nassr move; sends strong message to fans

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details AJR

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report AJR

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report

    football All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here snt

    All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon