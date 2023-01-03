Rishabh Pant car accident: 'Hopefully, he'll recover soon and be back on the path' - Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant is recovering from his dangerous car accident at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Meanwhile, former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has wished him a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday, former India skipper and former Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly hoped that young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant would soon recover from the injuries he sustained in his car crash and "be back on the path." The India wicketkeeper-batter met with a horrifying accident when he lost control of his car while driving on NH-58 on Friday. He is currently admitted at Max Dehradun with multiple head, back, knee and ankle injuries.

"I wish him a speedy recovery. That's all I can say. You know things happen in life, and you need to move on. So hopefully, he'll recover soon and be back on the path soon," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata. Pant's injuries, especially the ones on his knee and ankle, are expected to keep him out of action for six months. ALSO READ: Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

The former BCCI president, who is set to become Delhi Capitals' (DC's) Director of Cricket, said Qatar had done a remarkable job hosting the FIFA World Cup. "You know I follow football closely and understand it a little bit. I may have played cricket, but I understand this sport a bit. I think this is the best football World Cup match I've seen in my life," Ganguly said.

"Russia was excellent, and there was a lot of criticism of Qatar hosting the football world cup, but they've taken it to another level. It's been a very successful world cup," reckoned Ganguly. The 50-year-old lavished praise on French forward Kylian Mbappe, who scored four goals in the summit clash but still ended on the losing side. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

"Mbappe is absolute gold, and he may not have slept since that World Cup final because very rarely you'll score four goals in a World Cup and still be on the losing side, and that's what happened to him. He won a World Cup at 19 and another word cup finale at 23, so the world is at his feet," Ganguly opined.

