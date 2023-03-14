Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Can almost stamp Hardik Pandya as India captain once ICC World Cup 2023 ends' - Sunil Gavaskar

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya is in contention to become India's full-time limited-overs captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar has backed him for the role post-2023 ICC World Cup, provided the Indians win the opening Mumbai ODI vs Australia.

    Image credit: PTI

    Legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar reckons all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) Hardik Pandya can also claim a leadership role in one-dayers after the ICC World Cup year, provided his side arises triumphant versus Australia in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

    With regular skipper Rohit Sharma set to miss the opening ODI due to family commitments, Pandya will be the stand-in leader for the match. The 29-year-old all-rounder, who led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title win in its first-ever appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, is already the incumbent captain for India in the shortest format.

    'DON'T COMPARE VIRAT KOHLI WITH SACHIN TENDULKAR' - BRAD HOGG

    Image credit: PTI

    Gavaskar told Star Sports, "I have been very impressed with his [Pandya's] captaincy at the T20 level for the Gujarat Titans and for India when he captains the T20 side. If he wins the first game in Mumbai, you can almost stamp him as the India captain once the World Cup is over in 2023."

    Image credit: PTI

    Gavaskar feels Pandya's existence in the middle order is indispensable for India. "He can be an impact player and a game changer in the middle-order. Even for the Gujarat team, he was promoting himself up the order knowing that this was when the team needed some momentum and push, and he would do that," Gavaskar spoke.

    IND vs AUS - David Warner to play ODIs; in Australia's WTC Final plans, assured head coach Andrew McDonald

    Image credit: PTI

    "So, someone who is prepared to take on responsibility, lead from the front, and who will not ask the players to do something that he wants to do himself is highly crucial," he added. Gavaskar continued that Pandya's leadership manner also makes him the players' favourite. "What you see with Hardik Pandya as a captain is a sense of comfort with the rest of the team. Maybe, it's how he handles the players and puts his arm around the players. He seems to give the players a sense of comfort," he assumed.

    Image credit: Getty

    "That's so important... to give a player a sense of comfort so that he can go and play his natural game. I think he [Pandya] encourages them, which is a great sign," concluded Gavaskar. Meanwhile, former Indian pacer-turned-commentator Ajit Agarkar has reinforced Rohit to impact with the bat once he returns to the team.

    HARDIK PANDYA'S LATEST SOCIAL MEDIA POST SENDS KOLKATA FANS INTO TIZZY; HERE'S WHY

    Image credit: PTI

    "His record speaks for itself. You do not need to say anything about Rohit's performance in white-ball cricket. He has taken a slightly different approach at times, trying to be the aggressor at the top of the order. He may have changed it slightly in the last series, giving himself more time and getting the hundred. I hope he plays every game that India plays from now on, every one-day, because you want your captain out there to have a pattern of play," Agarkar implied.

    (With inputs from PTI)

