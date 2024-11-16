Uttar Pradesh: Bride, groom among 7 killed as car hits auto in tragic Bijnor accident, CM Yogi expresses grief

A devastating road accident claimed the lives of seven people, including a newlywed bride and groom, on the Haridwar-Kashipur National Highway near Dhampur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, late Friday night.

A devastating road accident claimed the lives of seven people, including a newlywed bride and groom, on the Haridwar-Kashipur National Highway near Dhampur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, late Friday night. Two others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

The accident occurred around 2:00 am near the fire station in dense fog conditions. A speeding Creta car reportedly hit an auto-rickshaw carrying the victims, causing the auto to crash into an electric pole. All seven occupants of the auto, including the bride, groom, and their relatives, died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as:

Khurshid Ansari (65), the groom's father,

(65), the groom's father, Vishal Ansari (25), the groom,

(25), the groom, Khushi (22), the bride,

(22), the bride, Mumtaz (32), Khurshid's brother-in-law,

(32), Khurshid's brother-in-law, Ruby (28), wife of Mumtaz,

(28), wife of Mumtaz, Bushra (11), daughter of Mumtaz,

(11), daughter of Mumtaz, Ajab Singh (45), the auto driver.

The victims hailed from Tibri village in Dhampur and were returning home from Moradabad after the wedding ceremony.

The speeding Creta car, driven by Aman, son of Imran, with co-passenger Suhail, son of Habib Ali, struck the auto-rickshaw while attempting to overtake in the fog. The impact caused the auto to veer off and hit an electric pole. Aman and Suhail were injured in the accident and are receiving treatment in a private hospital.

The tragic loss has left the families and local community in shock. Village Pradhan Shamim Ahmed shared that the deceased were respected members of the community, and their untimely deaths have created an atmosphere of grief.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and are investigating the incident. Efforts are underway to ascertain whether negligence or overspeeding contributed to the crash.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses deep condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the accident. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and directed district officials to expedite relief efforts. The CM also instructed the administration to ensure the injured receive proper medical care and wished them a speedy recovery.

"CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in a road accident in Bijnor district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," read a post by CM's office on X.

