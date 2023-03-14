Hardik Pandya's latest social media post sends Kolkata fans into tizzy; here's why

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya plays for Gujarat Titans and will lead the side this season for its maiden title defence. Meanwhile, his latest picture on social media hints that he might be in Kolkata, which has led to fans guessing.

Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper, Hardik Pandya has been resting for over a month as India played a four-Test series against Australia, in which the former won 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pandya will return to Men in Blue duties as they play the Australians in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from Friday.

Following the ODIs, he will be back to the shortest format duties. He will lead defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in its maiden title defence during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 31. Ahead of the same, he is already undergoing ad and promo shoots with the official broadcasters.

In his recent social media photo, Pandya is seen getting down from an old ambassador car, wearing a white Punjabi and sunglass. The ambassador is yellow, which hints at the famous taxis in Kolkata. While he captioned it, "Through the window 💫", it was apparent that the Kolkata fans became curious about it, with many wondering if he is currently in the City of Joy.

It is indeed inquisitive, as Pandya hardly has any business in Kolkata. While the three ODIs versus Australia would be played in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai, even in the IPL, he leads GT. At home in Ahmedabad, he would play the season's opening game against four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Thus, it can be safely assumed that Pandya is definitely in Mumbai, shooting for IPL promos, as last week, he shared another of his images from the sets, where he is shooting ads for the upcoming Twenty20 (T20) event. In the meantime, fans can catch a glimpse of the latest IPL promo here, featuring the all-rounder himself.