Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: LEAKED fight script sparks speculation on dramatic outcome

As expectation mounts for the clash between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, a leaked script claiming to outline the fight's outcome has taken the internet by storm. The document, eerily reminiscent of one that emerged before Jake Paul's bout with Tommy Fury last year, has sparked debates over the fight's authenticity.

The script, that is now widely circulated online, details a supposed play-by-play of the fight, culminating in a knockout victory for Jake Paul in Round 5. According to the document, Tyson (58) will initially showcase his trademark jabs but will ultimately falter against Paul's youth and agility.

The purported script describes Tyson landing a few solid punches in Round 1 before being outpaced by Paul's mobility. In Round 2, Tyson reportedly delivers a powerful left hook, only for Paul to counter with precise jabs and superior stamina. Round 3 allegedly features a vintage Tyson combination that Paul skillfully evades, allowing the younger fighter to dominate the pace.

The script skips over Round 4, leading to a climactic Round 5 where Paul is said to land a decisive three-punch combo, knocking Tyson down and securing a victory.

While the authenticity of the script remains unverified, its emergence has intensified the buzz surrounding the event. The financial stakes are undoubtedly high, with ticket sales reportedly generating $17.8 million. Adding to the event's allure is Netflix's extensive coverage, set to air at 9:30 am IST on Saturday, November 16.

As the debate over the script's validity continues, one thing is certain: the leaked document has only heightened curiosity and controversy.

