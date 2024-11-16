Netflix stream crashes ahead of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight leaving viewers frustrated

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson drew a record-breaking 75,000 crowd to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, but technical issues marred the live stream, preventing many from watching in India, US and other nations.

Moments before the co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Netflix's stream began experiencing errors, displaying error messages and buffering wheels to thousands of viewers worldwide. An official number on the outages remains unknown.

Viewers took to social media to express frustration, with one commenter noting, "Jerry Jones saying Netflix is a huge part of the NFL’s future into a mic that doesn’t work and then less than a minute later the stream goes down." The streaming giants have shown error codes like 'tvq-pb-101' for some users and NW-2-5 for others but is yet to comment on the issue. A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment on the outage, and viewers are unsure about the duration of the technical issues.

Despite streaming issues, the event saw 750,000+ concurrent viewers on YouTube for the prelims and tens of millions on Netflix. The event generated over $17.8 million in ticket sales, breaking the US record (outside Las Vegas).

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight marked Netflix's entry into the boxing world, but the streaming giant's inability to handle the demand raised concerns about its capacity for live events.

Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion with 44 knockouts. He has vowed to channel his infamous "Iron Mike" persona for the fight. "I'm bringing the devil himself [to the ring]," he declared during an open workout session. Tyson aims to prove his toughness, saying, "I realized I'm tougher than I thought I was."



Paul, 27, has focused on building muscle and mass to compete at heavyweight, consuming 3,800-4,000 calories daily. "I've been trying to eat as much as possible," he said. He weighted in at 227.2 pounds, just few pounds less than Tyson who weighed in at 228.4 pounds.



During their final weigh-in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a heated confrontation erupted when Paul attempted to provoke Tyson, prompting the 58-year-old icon to deliver a swift slap.

As the two fighters approached each other, Paul's trash talk seemed to cross a line, sparking Tyson's reaction. The brief but intense moment was captured on video and quickly went viral. Tyson replied "talk is over" before slapping Jake Paul.

A visibly rattled Paul furiously said, "I didn't even feel it. He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson that was a cute slap but tomorrow he is going to be knocked the f*k out. He hits like a b**h. It's personal now. It's personal now. He must die." Paul then took to X and wrote, "This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson."

The bout, originally set for July, will be fought over eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves. With Tyson seeking redemption and Paul aiming to prove his mettle, the stage is set for an unpredictable and intense clash.

