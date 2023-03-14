'Don't compare Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar' - Brad Hogg

Virat Kohli is currently rated as the best Indian batter of the modern generation, while he is often subject to comparison with Sachin Tendulkar. However, Brad Hodd feels that the parallel hardly makes sense, given that the two belong from different eras.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has found his lost mojo back, having gone through a turbulent phase for the last four years, especially in the longest format, having not scored a First-Class (FC) century. The drought was this week when he slammed his 28th Test ton in the fourth and final Test against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli is slowly catching up with some cricketing legends in the format, including legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, especially in terms of Test hundreds. He is often compared to the former Indian. However, legendary former Australian chinaman wrist spinner Brad Hoog, who has had numerous spin battles with Tendulkar, feels it is not wise to compare the two, given that they belong from two different eras. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS - David Warner to play ODIs; in Australia's WTC Final plans, assured head coach Andrew McDonald

Speaking on his YouTube channel, "Hopefully, we see the best of Kohli again. There was too much pressure on Kohli in the last two-three years. COVID, captaincy, and more cricket are being played. Don't compare him with Sachin Tendulkar because he could play more Test matches and did not have to play IPL [Indian Premier League] for most of his career. He will make a big one in the WTC [ICC World Test Championship] Final."

