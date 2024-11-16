IND vs SA, 4th T20: Centurion Tilak Varma explains 'flying kiss' celebration after India secure series win

Tilak Varma, 22, scored 120 runs off 47 balls in the fourth T20I against South Africa, leading India to a 135-run victory and series win. His back-to-back centuries made him only the second Indian after Sanju Samson to achieve this feat, earning him Player of the Match.


Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 16, 2024

Tilak Varma, a 22-year-old Indian cricketer, played an incredible knock of 120 runs off just 47 balls during the fourth and final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday. His brilliant performance helped India win the match by a huge margin of 135 runs and clinch the series. This century made Tilak the second Indian player, after Sanju Samson, to score centuries in consecutive T20I matches.

Tilak had already impressed in the third T20I with an unbeaten 107 runs. Carrying that confidence into the next match, he scored 120 runs, hitting 9 fours and 10 sixes, and had an amazing strike rate of 255.32.

Looking back at his innings, Tilak shared a funny memory from last year, saying, "When I played here last year, I got out on the first ball. So, this inning was really important for the team and the series." He also explained how he stayed calm and focused, saying, "I just stuck to my basics and kept my shape, just like the last game. I never expected to score two centuries in South Africa, especially with the tough conditions."

Tilak thanked his captain, Suryakumar Yadav, for his support throughout the series. "Thanks to Surya for always being there. After my injury in recent games, I trusted in my process and believed in God, which helped me perform today," he said.

His amazing innings earned him the Player of the Match award. This back-to-back achievement has made Tilak one of the most promising young talents in Indian cricket.

