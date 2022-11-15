Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC World Cup 2023: Will Ben Stokes come out of retirement to aid England?

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes retired from ODIs earlier this year to focus on Tests and T20Is. However, with the ODI WC approaching in India next year, England is hopeful of luring him out of retirement.

    Image credit: Getty

    England is hopeful of its star all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket in time for its title defence at the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. Stokes played a critical role in England's recent ICC World Cup Final triumphs. While he incised an unbeaten 53 versus Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, he was unbeaten on 92 versus New Zealand during the title clash of the 50-over WC at the historic Lord's in 2019. However, the 31-year-old Test captain retired from the ODIs earlier this year, declaring that playing all three formats of the sport was becoming "unsustainable" for him.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    England's limited-overs head coach Matthew Mott expects to sway Stokes to flip his ODI retirement. "When he spoke to me about his ODI retirement, one of the first things I said was that I'd back any decision he made. But, I told him he didn't necessarily have to retire - he could not play 50-overs for a while," Mott informed the media, reports PTI.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love?

    Image credit: Getty

    "I did say you could always unretire. That's his [Stokes] decision. It's going to be a World Cup year, and we don't play much T20 cricket for a while, but it will be a decision that's up to him," added Mott. He expressed that the all-rounder is a vital cog in England's outline of things in the limited-overs format.

    Image credit: Getty

    "The more we can get him [Stokes] is excellent. He's doing a fantastic job with the Test captaincy, but he will be a massive cog in the wheel when he returns to white-ball. He's a three-dimensional player, and he has so much to offer. In this team, he was the glue," Mott continued.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think we have a lot of guys who can do extraordinary things, but he was the player you knew that if he were in, you'd win the game," concluded Mott. Stokes could put his name in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi on December 23, having missed out on the last two seasons.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love snt

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love?

    IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2022-23: Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests

    England spinner Adil Rashid confirms he will put his name in next month's IPL auction snt

    England spinner Adil Rashid confirms he will put his name in next month's IPL auction

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Twitter erupts as Stokes powers England to second title triumph against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Twitter erupts as Stokes powers England to second title triumph

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field

    Recent Stories

    Delhi murder Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha s body parts were still in fridge gcw

    Delhi murder: Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha's body parts were still in fridge

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father - adt

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father

    tennis Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as 9-time champion gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023 snt

    Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as tennis icon gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023

    Erling Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here is what Manchester City fans want him to do-ayh

    Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here's what City fans want him to do

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon