IND vs NZ 2022-23: Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests

IND vs NZ 2022-23: Ahead of India's limited-overs tour of New Zealand, the hosts have dropped Martin Guptill and Trent Boult from their sides for ODIs and T20Is.

On Tuesday, the seasoned Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped from New Zealand's squad for the home limited-overs series against India, beginning on November 18. Opener Guptill has been axed to accommodate rising star Finn Allen, while New Zealand Cricket (NZC) opted to provide others with an opportunity in the six-match series ahead of Boult, who has opted out of a central contract with the board. Allen looks set to face India for the first time after being established in both BLACKCAPS squads for the series. The 23-year-old Allen has already played 23 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and eight One-Day Internationals (ODIs), compiling five half-centuries and a ton.

In Boult's scarcity, Tim Southee, Matt Henry (ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Adam Milne will form the Kiwi pace attack. Milne likely plays his first ODI since 2017, building on his return to the T20I arena during the recent Tri-Series and 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that it was not easy leaving out the experience of Boult and Guptill, but the team wanted to look ahead. "When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that's been the case here," he articulated in a statement.

"We're all aware of Trent's world-class ability, but at this time - as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others. The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out. That's just the nature of the high-performance sport," added Stead.

For New Zealand and India, the preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup begin with this series. "With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away, we're keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India. The message to both those players [Boult and Guptill] is that there's a lot of international cricket ahead, and the door is certainly not closed to them," said Stead.

The ODI series could witness Southee becoming the fifth New Zealander to clasp 200 ODI wickets, with the 33-year-old's numbering hovering at 199. Tom Latham returns as the ODI wicketkeeper-batter, with Devon Conway persisting behind the stumps for the T20I team. Kane Williamson will lead both sides, with the T20I unit gathering in Wellington on Wednesday.

All-rounder James Neesham has been dismissed from the squad for the third ODI, ahead of his wedding, with Henry Nicholls the replacement for the final Christchurch ODI. Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson were not considered for selection due to their back injuries. Stead enunciated that it was always a good time having India in the country and was sure the tour would be exciting for players and fans alike.

"There's always an incredible buzz when India comes to town. The energy and noise are incredible, and I know the team is looking forward to returning and playing in front of some big home crowds. India are a world-class side stacked with stars, and we know we'll have to be right at the top of our game," concluded Stead. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian T20I side without senior players, and Shikhar Dhawan will be in command for ODIs.

NZ T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (wk) and Matt Henry.

(With inputs from PTI)