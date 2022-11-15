Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love?

    Amid rumours of divorce, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who turned 36 today, has received birthday wishes from her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Is the batter's message to the former doubles World No.1 a PR stunt to douse speculations, or is it an honest display of true love?

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza celebrates her 36th birthday today (November 15), and wishes are pouring in from different corners of the world. However, one birthday wish that has grabbed the attention of Twitteratis is her husband and Pakistani batter Shoaib Malik's note amid divorce rumours.

    "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..." wrote the Pakistani cricketer on Twitter and Instagram amid rumours that the couple, who married in 2010 and have a son, are separating.

    Speculations of divorce flared up when Sania Mirza posted a cryptic message on Instagram on November 8. "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah," wrote the tennis ace sparking rumour mills to run riot.

    The Indian tennis icon also posted a photograph of the couple's son, Izhan Mirza Malik, recently, with a caption that raised several eyebrows. "The moments that get me through the hardest days," wrote Sania Mirza. Fans also noted that the former doubles world no. 1's Instagram profile has photographs of the couple missing.

    Earlier, rumours of Shoaib Malik's alleged affair with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar being the reason for the couple's divorce also thronged the headlines.

    Some even suggest that the separation buzz was a publicity stunt as Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik dropped the announcement of a new talk show they will host together called 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

    What's interesting is neither Sania Mirza nor Shoaib Malik has rubbished rumours of divorce, and instead, both have maintained a stoic silence on the controversial matter. Hence, the Pakistani cricketer's message to the Indian ace has left fans to wonder if this is a PR stunt to put rumours to rest or if it's just a genuine and true wish for his love.

    Some Twitter users have even pointed out that Shoaib Malik's choice of words and the tone used in the caption appears extremely 'formal' and lacks that love that couples are usually known for expressing on public platforms. Also, Sania Mirza is yet to respond to the wishes either on Instagram or on Twitter, leaving fans to wonder why the delay. Meanwhile, there were also some supporters who took a sigh of relief, believing that all was well between the couple and that reports of divorce were nothing but mere rumours.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to Shoaib Malik's birthday wishes for 36-year-old Sania Mirza:

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
