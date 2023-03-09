Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's latest sexy beach pictures will make you go gaga over her; check out
Hardik Pandya will begin preparations for the upcoming ODI series against Australia shortly. Meanwhile, his wife, Natasa Stankovic, continues to have a sultry time on the beach, as proven by her latest pictures. Check them out.
Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook
Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Hardik Pandya will return to Team India duties soon, as he will quickly begin his preparations to take on Australia in the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at home from March 17. However, his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, continues to thrill her fans with her boldness.
Two days back, Natasa shared some of her pictures from the beach as she was gearing up for the summer. In the clicks, she is seen wearing a beach bra, along with beach pants and a scarf on her head, with goggles on her eyes, giving her the perfect beach look.
Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook
Although it is unknown which beach it is, Natasa is all smiles, as it appears to be an exotic vacation on the beach, while her final photo, with the backdrop of the setting sun behind the sea, is a sight to be soaked in. "My sexy baby ❤️🔥" she captioned.
Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Instagram
Earlier, Pandya had wished her wife and the other women in her family (mother and sister-in-law) on International Women's Day on Wednesday, as he had shared a picture of them from his social wedding in Udaipur last month. "Incredible women, inspirational women, thank you for everything you do for us 🙏 Happy women's day ❤️❤️❤️" he captioned.