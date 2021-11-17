  • Facebook
    Future of Afghanistan cricket hangs in balance as ICC appoints working group to delve into matters

    First Published Nov 17, 2021, 1:46 PM IST
    The ICC has appointed an Afghanistan Working Group. It would be responsible for reviewing the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board following the recent governmental changes in the country based on the sport.

    The uncertainty over the sport of cricket in Afghanistan continues following the governmental takeover by the Taliban. While men’s cricket is safe in the country, the Taliban has banned women from participating in the sport or any form of sports. As a result, it goes against ICC’s existing law that mandates the sport for all genders for all its members.

    In the same light, the ICC announced the formation of the Afghanistan Working Group that would be responsible for reviewing the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the sport in the country. Imran Khwaja (Chairperson), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja are the group members who will work on the same in the next few months and get back to the board.

     

    In a statement released by the ICC, chairman Greg Barclay said that the ICC prioritises the sport’s growth for all genders in the country. “Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most. We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB, but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly,” he added.

    Sourav Ganguly appointed ICC Men’s Cricket Committee chairperson
    On the other hand, the reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been roped in as the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee chairperson. He will be replacing Anil Kumble, who has served thrice of the three-year terms. Barclay was delighted with his appointment, as he feels that a world-class player and an administrator like him would shape the cricketing decisions henceforth.

     

    Other decisions taken by ICC
    - ICC to continue with the same nine-team league format of the ICC World Test Championship
    - The primary avenue of ICC ODI World Cup qualification would be based on ICC ODI Rankings at a specified cut-off date for the top ten teams, with the other 12 being determined through qualifiers.
    - International women’s cricket numbers to be alligned with First-Class, List-A and T20 stas.

