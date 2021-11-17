Future of Afghanistan cricket hangs in balance as ICC appoints working group to delve into matters

The ICC has appointed an Afghanistan Working Group. It would be responsible for reviewing the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board following the recent governmental changes in the country based on the sport.

The uncertainty over the sport of cricket in Afghanistan continues following the governmental takeover by the Taliban. While men’s cricket is safe in the country, the Taliban has banned women from participating in the sport or any form of sports. As a result, it goes against ICC’s existing law that mandates the sport for all genders for all its members.

In the same light, the ICC announced the formation of the Afghanistan Working Group that would be responsible for reviewing the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the sport in the country. Imran Khwaja (Chairperson), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja are the group members who will work on the same in the next few months and get back to the board.

In a statement released by the ICC, chairman Greg Barclay said that the ICC prioritises the sport’s growth for all genders in the country. “Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most. We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB, but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly,” he added.

Sourav Ganguly appointed ICC Men’s Cricket Committee chairperson

On the other hand, the reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been roped in as the ICC Men's Cricket Committee chairperson. He will be replacing Anil Kumble, who has served thrice of the three-year terms. Barclay was delighted with his appointment, as he feels that a world-class player and an administrator like him would shape the cricketing decisions henceforth.